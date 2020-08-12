Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be reduced to approximately 25% capacity for OU home football games this season, the school announced Wednesday.
The announcement follows the Big 12's decision to continue with pursuing a fall football season. OU is expected to hold five home games — Missouri State (Sept. 12), Kansas State (Sept. 26), Kansas (Nov. 7), Oklahoma State (Nov. 21) and Baylor (Dec. 5) — this season.
"This is the next step in our preparation efforts," said OU athletics director Joe Castiglione in a release, "but it is by no means the only step. We have been and will continue working on protocols that will be in place for our student-athletes, staff and patrons. The capacity reduction will allow us to create distancing in the seating bowl. Other policies in the stadium will be introduced as we alter our operations as a result of the COVID-19 virus."
OU said it has started reaching out to season-ticket holders regarding the upcoming season.
The university is developing a mobile app that will allow fans to enter the stadium with digital tickets. The app will also feature parking assistance, a digital gameday program and order-ahead concession-stand items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.