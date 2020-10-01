It’s been 21 years since OU last lost consecutive regular-season games. That streak seems more in danger than ever after OU fell to Kansas State last weekend and now must go to Iowa State this Saturday.
Despite the Sooners opening as nine-point favorites against the Cyclones, OU defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas said his team will have an edge to it after last Saturday’s defeat to the Wildcats.
“We take pride in the tradition here,” Thomas said. “To us, it’s very important. Losing regardless is unacceptable. And to lose back-to-back here is unheard of. For us to take this, we have to have a chip on our shoulder.”
OU dropped games to Notre Dame (34-30) and Texas (38-28) in 1999, which was then-coach Bob Stoops’ first season in Norman.
The Sooners and Cyclones kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
