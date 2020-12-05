OU football: Sooners missing several key defensive starters, backups vs. Baylor

Oklahoma will be short-handed on defense against Baylor Saturday night.
A combined eight OU defensive starters and backups were missing during pregame warmups.
Redshirt sophomore Nik Bonitto and junior Brendan Radley-Hiles were absent, along with freshman Brynden Walker and redshirt freshman Woodi Washington. Bonitto has recorded 24 total tackles this season and Radley-Hiles has added another 26 tackles and an interception.
All three of OU's free safeties listed on its depth chart — junior Pat Fields, redshirt junior Justin Broiles and freshman Bryson Washington — are unavailable for the game as well.
The Sooners are also missing key offensive contributors in freshman running back Seth McGowan and sophomore tight end Austin Stogner. McGowan has rushed for 297 yards and three touchdowns, while Stogner has recorded 410 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Offensive linemen Andrew Raym and Brey Walker and receiver Brian Darby are also unavailable.
The absences come a week after OU’s game against West Virginia, scheduled for Nov. 28, was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.