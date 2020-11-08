Following a 62-9 victory over Kansas, Oklahoma climbed to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.
The Sooners are up a spot from last week but remain the third-highest ranked Big 12 team behind No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 17 Iowa State.
Texas is also ranked, checking in at No. 21.
The Sooners are off this coming week before facing Oklahoma State in Norman on Nov. 21.
Here is the complete poll:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Alabama (59)
6-0
1547
2
2. Notre Dame (2)
7-0
1464
4
3. Ohio St. (1)
3-0
1449
3
4. Clemson
7-1
1355
1
5. Texas A&M
5-1
1223
7
6. Florida
4-1
1213
8
7. Cincinnati
6-0
1208
6
8. BYU
8-0
1101
9
9. Miami
6-1
958
11
10. Indiana
3-0
956
13
11. Oregon
1-0
948
12
12. Georgia
4-2
861
5
13. Wisconsin
1-0
852
10
14. Oklahoma St.
5-1
762
14
15. Coastal Carolina
7-0
551
15
16. Marshall
6-0
534
16
17. Iowa St.
5-2
491
17
18. Oklahoma
5-2
467
19
19. SMU
7-1
456
18
20. Southern Cal
1-0
395
20
21. Texas
5-2
265
22
22. Liberty
7-0
260
25
23. Northwestern
3-0
250
-
24. Auburn
4-2
184
24
25. Louisiana-Lafayette
6-1
118
-
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona St. 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1.
