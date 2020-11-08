OU v Kansas Football

OU's Marvin Mims runs with the bal during the Sooners' game against Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Following a 62-9 victory over Kansas, Oklahoma climbed to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.

The Sooners are up a spot from last week but remain the third-highest ranked Big 12 team behind No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 17 Iowa State.

Texas is also ranked, checking in at No. 21.

The Sooners are off this coming week before facing Oklahoma State in Norman on Nov. 21.

Here is the complete poll:

 

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Alabama (59)

6-0

1547

2

2. Notre Dame (2)

7-0

1464

4

3. Ohio St. (1)

3-0

1449

3

4. Clemson

7-1

1355

1

5. Texas A&M

5-1

1223

7

6. Florida

4-1

1213

8

7. Cincinnati

6-0

1208

6

8. BYU

8-0

1101

9

9. Miami

6-1

958

11

10. Indiana

3-0

956

13

11. Oregon

1-0

948

12

12. Georgia

4-2

861

5

13. Wisconsin

1-0

852

10

14. Oklahoma St.

5-1

762

14

15. Coastal Carolina

7-0

551

15

16. Marshall

6-0

534

16

17. Iowa St.

5-2

491

17

18. Oklahoma

5-2

467

19

19. SMU

7-1

456

18

20. Southern Cal

1-0

395

20

21. Texas

5-2

265

22

22. Liberty

7-0

260

25

23. Northwestern

3-0

250

-

24. Auburn

4-2

184

24

25. Louisiana-Lafayette

6-1

118

-


Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona St. 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1.

