OU football vs. Kansas State
Joe Buettner / The Transcript

Oklahoma has seemingly mitigated a lot of its COVID-related depth chart issues for its Big 12 opener against Kansas State.

Receiver Obi Obialo and cornerback Kendall Dennis were the only players on OU’s two-deep missing from pregame warmups.

Receiver Trejan Bridges, defensive end Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were out as well, but are still serving a suspension from last season ahead of OU’s appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

