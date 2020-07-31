Oklahoma's fall camp arrived on Friday and 143 days since the team's last true practice.
Research wasn't required to find that number. OU coach Lincoln Riley, wearing an OU cap and face covering, mentioned it almost immediately when asked about the team's first day in an interview with Sooner Sports TV.
"It’s been a long time coming," Riley told Sooner Sports TV. "You could feel that in the atmosphere today. Guys just eager to be out here, very excited. Maybe even more than a normal opening of camp. They’re always fun, but this one had a different feel to it."
OU was allowed to start its fall camp a earlier than normal because its season opener moved up a week. Barring any COVID-related changes from the Big 12 Conference, the Sooners will start the year with Missouri State on Aug. 29 in Norman.
So far, OU seems to be in good shape to play that game. The university released its weekly COVID-19 testing data on Thursday and reported zero active COVID cases within its football program. OU has now went four consecutive weeks without a football player or staff member test positive for the coronavirus.
Riley said the team didn't take Friday's camp opener any lighter than usual. Not much is different really with how OU's conducting football-related activities.
"We're not changing a whole lot about our practices," Riley said. "We've gone for seven days now in the OTA [organized team activities] period, and you know, even in that, we've done team drills, guys up next to each other. And as everybody knows, we tested again and had no positives, so we feel like what we're doing is working."
OU's yet to have any players sit out from team activities during the pandemic, Riley confirmed to Sooner Sports TV.
The school announced all student-athletes have the option to remove themselves from their sport during the pandemic. Players that choose to opt out of their sport will not face any impact to their team standing or financial aid.
