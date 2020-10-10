DALLAS — Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger had never thrown an interception against Oklahoma inside the Cotton Bowl prior to Saturday’s Red River marathon.
Yet, his final pass at the historic venue will be a pick to Oklahoma's Tre Brown, which sealed a 53-45 win for the Sooners in quadruple overtime.
It wasn’t Ehlinger’s first of the day — Woodi Washington had that honor with an interception of the Longhorn senior as 5:02 remained in regulation and OU still ahead by 14 points.
The time between the two takeaways felt like an eternity.
The Sooners (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) appeared poised to run the Longhorns (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) out of Dallas before Ehlinger led a ferocious comeback, one that almost cost OU a third consecutive come-from-behind loss.
“We knew Texas wasn't gonna go away like that. It's the Red River rivalry,” Brown said. “You rarely see stuff like that. When they started shooting, I was like, ‘OK, now we've gotta bow up.’”
For most of the four-part overtime, OU's defense struggled to contain the Longhorns, who ended the chaotic battle with 428 total yards on 87 plays to OU’s 469 on 97.
But it was Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner, who connected for an 11-yard touchdown, that kept OU’s hopes alive just after Texas took its first lead of the long afternoon behind an Ehlinger touchdown run to open overtime.
It was Rattler again in the second extra period, punching in a score at the goal line on fourth down, that helped OU avoid a walk-off Ehlinger touchdown run on Texas’ next offensive play.
It was Perrion Winfrey, the first-year Sonner defensive tackle, that blocked a 33-yard field goal attempt from Cameron Dicker, the kicker who made the game-winner two years ago against OU coach Lincoln Riley’s 2018 squad, that seemingly set OU up to just need three points in the third overtime frame to leave the Cotton Bowl with a victory.
OU kicker Gabe Brkic’s go-ahead, 31-yard field goal attempt went wide left. But it set up Rattler to hit Drake Stoops for a 25-yard touchdown pass and Theo Wease on the ensuing two-point conversion to give the Sooners their final score.
Brown still needed to pick off Ehlinger, but after the senior cornerback from Tulsa delivered, OU could finally breathe.
“Both teams put on one heck of a show,” Riley said. “There were some mistakes by both sides, but a lot of fight. A lot of courage. A lot of unbelievable plays, especially there in that second half. … The last couple of weeks have been hard on our team and we've had to really bear down.”
OU climbed its way out of alarming early signs that they might not be up for the challenge Saturday when it picked up two flags, courtesy its offensive line, and stalled out on its game-opening drive.
The game quickly swung in OU’s favor behind an inspired defensive effort.
OU forced Texas to punt or earned a takeaway on all but three of the Longhorn’s first 13 offensive series. The Sooner offense, the hallmark of Riley’s program for years, couldn’t get out of their own way and capitalize on a mostly solid day from defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s group.
The OU offense turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions in the second quarter, leading to a 17-17 tie at halftime. Rattler was benched for Tanner Mordecai amid the miscues, but he eventually returned to lead OU to victory.
He finished his first Red River debut with 209 yards on 23 of 35 passing to go with three touchdowns and one interception following back-to-back losses that ended with Rattler throwing a pick.
“He was better here at the end of the game than he was the previous couple of weeks simply because he trusted it,” Riley said of his quarterback. “He trusted his teammates, he stayed really true to his reads. I thought his mentality and mindset and confidence was really good.
“He’s a guy that’s going to take any setbacks or any failures and he’s going to learn from them. He’s not going to let them discourage him. He has that way about him.”
As for the defense’s day, Riley gave plenty of credit to Ehlinger and how difficult it was for his team to stop the Longhorn signal-caller.
Turnovers have come at a premium for an OU defense that has preached them since Grinch arrived to Norman.
On Saturday, OU’s defense met its takeaway quota (two per game), adding a third on Ehlinger’s toss that sealed Texas’ second straight loss to OU.
“It took a lot of guts to do what we did,” Riley said. “We made some really competitive plays on the ball. Obviously, the turnovers were huge and even had one called back early. … Just kept fighting, hung in there and trusted the defense. We did play some of our best at the end.”
