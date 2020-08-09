Several OU players have shared a simple message to their social media accounts — #WeWantToPlay.
The probability of a fall college football season seems to be dwindling based on reports from ESPN and SI.com. Major conference commissioners will reportedly meet this week to discuss the 2020 season, specifically if it's safe to play amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
College football players across the country have responded by tweeting the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.
"We NEED football, the country NEEDS football! We understand the precautions we have to take every single day for this to happen and we are more than willing to do that. There’s been too much hard work put in to bring everything to a halt. #WeWantToPlay !!!" OU quarterback Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) tweeted on Monday.
He was joined by many of his OU teammates in tweeting the hashtag, which first picked up momentum Sunday evening.
— Kicker Gabe Brkic (@GabeBrkic): “We play football every year risking CTE...which ruins lives. Not too scared of Covid #WeWantToPlay”
— Center Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey): “I’m fully aware of the risks I’m taking to play in the fall. I’m completely fine taking those risks. #WeWantToPlay”
— Defensive end Ronnie Perkins (@7avageszn): “I got a lot to prove!!! #IWantToPlay”
— Linebacker Shane Whitter (@shane_whitter): “We live to play football. Don't attempt to deny us of what we desire. We're being better cared for than most people on earth when millions of people are going to work each day. #WeWantToPlay”
— Tight end Brayden Willis (@Bwillis_11): “Don’t take away something that makes most of us whole ... #WeWantToPlay”
OU linebacker Brian Asamoah, receiver Jalin Conyers, receiver Spence Jones, running back TJ Pledger, tight end Austin Stogner and linebacker DaShaun White also posted tweets that included the hashtag.
The social media movement evolved into players joining forces from college football’s Power 5 conferences — the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, among other notable figures in the sport, shared a graphic Sunday evening that outlined players’ requests if a season were to happen this fall.
August 10, 2020
“We all want to play football this season,” the graphic read. “Establish universal mandated health and safety procedures and protocols to protect college-athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA.
“Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision.
“Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not.
“Use our voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials; ultimately create a college football players association.
“Representative of the players of all Power 5 conferences.”
Rattler, who is presumed to replace Jalen Hurts as OU’s starting quarterback this coming season, reposted the image. Other Sooners players did the same.
OU is currently undergoing a break from fall practices with its season opener rescheduled from Aug. 29 back into September. OU is expected to return to camp after players are screened for COVID-19 on Friday, Aug. 14.
