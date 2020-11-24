OU football: Sooners ranked No. 11 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Perhaps it was hard to imagine Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff race following a 1-2 start.
Tuesday’s first rankings reveal, however, showed the Sooners still have a path to a fourth consecutive playoff appearance.
The Sooners (6-2) checked in at No. 11 in the committee’s initial rankings of the season.
It’s not as good as when OU started at No. 9 last season, No. 7 in 2018 or No. 5 in 2017. But this Sooner team is in a better spot than the 2015 Sooners, who climbed from No. 15 to No. 4 to make their first playoff trip.
Similar to each of the times it’s made the event, OU will need help and to do a little convincing.
It has to hope one conference — looking at you, SEC — to not put two teams into the playoffs. Notre Dame beating Clemson a second time to knock them out of contention would also be helpful to the Sooners’ cause.
OU also needs to pad its resume with another statement win. Its best shot would be meeting Iowa State, currently ranked No. 13, in the Big 12 championship game and avenging its Oct. 3 loss to the Cyclones.
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit had this to say about the Sooners during the network's playoff rankings reveal: "Since the Texas game, they’re building momentum like crazy. And right now, you look at OU and you’re like, OU could be on a field with about anybody right now and be OK and compete.
"I think OU is better right now at this point in the season when they had Baker [Mayfield], or Kyle Murray or last year with Jalen Hurts, because they’re a more complete team.”
2020 College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Alabama, 7-0
2. Notre Dame, 8-0
3. Clemson, 7-1
4. Ohio State, 4-0
5. Texas A&M, 5-1
6. Florida, 6-1
7. Cincinnati, 8-0
8. Northwestern, 5-0
9. Georgia, 5-2
10. Miami, 7-1
11. Oklahoma, 6-2
12. Indiana, 4-1
13. Iowa State, 6-2
14. BYU, 9-0
15. Oregon, 3-0
16. Wisconsin, 2-1
17. Texas, 5-2
18. Southern Cal, 3-0
19. North Carolina, 6-2
20. Coastal Carolina, 8-0
21. Marshall, 7-0
22. Auburn, 5-2
23. Oklahoma State, 5-2
24. Iowa, 3-2
25. Tulsa, 5-1