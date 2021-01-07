Following two seasons in Norman, Rhamondre Stevenson will take his talents to the NFL.
The Las Vegas native, who rushed for 665 yards and seven TDs in six games this past season, announced his intentions to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft in a tweet posted on Thursday.
"Since I was 7 years old I knew my aspiration, and that was to play at the highest level of football possible," Stevenson wrote in a statement posted to Witter. "Now I get a chance to reach my life long goal. With that being said I will be entering the 2021 NFL draft."
🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/U9UG6jaI0X— Rhamondre Stevenson (@dreeday32) January 8, 2021
Stevenson, who transferred from Cerritos College to OU in 2019, finishes his Sooners career with 1,180 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns and an average carry of 7.2 yards.
Stevenson's final game with OU came Dec. 30 against Florida in the Cotton Bowl Classic. He rushed for a career single-game high 186 yards, fueling a 55-20 OU victory.
Stevenson's early departure leaves the Sooners with three scholarship running backs for the 2021 season — Kennedy Brooks, Seth McGowan and Marcus Major. T.J. Pledger, who was OU's second-leading rusher behind Stevenson, announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal ahead of OU's clash with Florida.
