OU football: Sooners RB TJ Pledger enters NCAA transfer portal

Oklahoma running back T.J. Pledger announced he won't return to the program next season.
Pledger, a 2018 signee from Pacoima, California, will enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to his Twitter account.
"Thank you Sooner Nation for an amazing 3 years," Pledger wrote in a tweet. "Thank you Coach Riley and Coach Murray for believing in me this year. I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal. GODSPEED."
Pledger, billed as a four-star recruit out of Florida's IMG Academy, has appeared in 30 games over the last three seasons.
He played sparingly in 2018 and '19 but served as OU's go-to option at tailback while Rhamondre Stevenson was unavailable due to suspension during the first half of the 2020 season.
Pledger made the most of his opportunity, rushing for 451 yards and five touchdowns.
Pledger, who rushed for 695 yards and six TDs over his OU career, leaves OU with three scholarship running backs — Stevenson, Seth McGowan and Marcus Major. It's also unclear whether or not Kennedy Brooks will rejoin the team in 2021 after he opted out this season.
Pledger joins fellow 2018 signee Tanner Mordecai in entering the transfer portal. Mordecai, OU's second-string quarterback, announced his decision on Sunday.
The sixth-ranked Sooners are scheduled to face seventh-ranked Florida in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 30 in Arlington, Texas. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.