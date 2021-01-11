OU football: Sooners RB TJ Pledger transferring to Utah

T.J. Pledger, a 2018 Oklahoma signee and three-year reserve running back, will transfer to Utah, he announced on Monday.
Let's Ride.. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/bjW4LwzWgw— TJ Pledger IV (@uno_tj) January 11, 2021
The 5-foot-9 running back, who's from Pacoima, California, appeared in 30 games, rushing for 695 yards and six touchdowns on 135 carries.
Pledger leaves the program following his most productive season. He tallied 451 rushing yards and five scores during the 2020 season, receiving the role of OU's primary running back while Rhamondre Stevenson served a five-game suspension.
He backed up Stevenson, who leaves this offseason as well but for the 2021 NFL Draft, during the last half of OU's 2020 slate.
Pledger and Stevenson's departures puts the Sooners' roster at three scholarship running backs for the 2021 season. The Sooners could look to the transfer portal themselves, or sign a tailback during next moth's National Signing Day.
For now, OU will carry Kennedy Brooks, Marcus Major and Seth McGowan next season. Major and McGowan combined for 595 rushing yards this past season. Brooks sat out the 2020 season but was OU's second-leading rusher in 2019 with 1,042 yards and six touchdowns. Brooks also averaged 6.5 yards per carry.