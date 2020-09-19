OU football: Sooners' rotation in opener highlights 2020's unique struggles of roster management

The clock flipped to the third quarter and Spencer Rattler’s day was done.
The Sooners led Missouri State 41-0 at halftime, making the decision to sit Rattler not so surprising a week ago.
The redshirt freshman quarterback showed enough in his starting debut, throwing for 290 yards on 14 of 17 passes and carving the Bears defense for four touchdowns. Yet, when Rattler faces Kansas State a week from now, he will only have one half of experience as OU’s first-string signal-caller entering the program’s Big 12 opener.
Perhaps as much talented Rattler showed, it will not matter. But amid a pandemic, it’s a strange circumstance for OU, which normally would have three nonconference games before it embarked on the grind of conference play.
Granted, the Sooners’ less-than-usual amount of preparation doesn’t seem to faze coach Lincoln Riley, who didn’t see the value in playing Rattler, or any of his starters, longer than usual in a runaway win.
Not with an idle week awaiting them.
“Yeah it didn't have much of an impact in my mind, especially because we had a bye week after that,” Riley said. “We can get a lot of competitive work during that bye week, which, for either our offense or our defense or our special teams going against each other is about as good as competition as we're gonna have.”
The decision paved a path for backup quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris to take Riley’s offense for a few test drives. The Sooners' quarterback trio combined for 484 yards passing, five touchdowns and made 30 of 36 throws.
OU, already limited at running back, took the opportunity to give redshirt freshman Todd Hudson some run late in the game. Freshman receiver Trevon West also got involved late, catching four passes for 59 yards, to allow the likes of Charleston Rambo, Marvin Mims and Theo Wease to rest.
Among its reserves, OU turned to four defensive backs, four defensive linemen, five offensive linemen, six linebackers and eight receivers to relieve its starters.
Had it not been for OU’s ensuing bye after its season opener, Riley’s rotation strategy might have been different, even against a Football Championship Subdivision opponent.
“Had we had a game the very next week, might have been a factor, might have been inclined to keep those guys in a little bit longer,” Riley said. “But the fact that we've got a bye week, can get a ton of competitive work this week.
“Was just gonna see how the game played out and as soon as we separated, we wanted to try to play players because on the flip side of that, you've only got one game and then you need to have a whole team ready for conference play, so it was great to play so many guys in a year when we're gonna need a lot of guys.”
Having close to three dozen players out, whether it’s due to a positive COVID test, contact tracing, suspension or injury, might also put an even greater emphasis on building depth over stacking experience for starters.
The Sooners were missing multiple first-string options against Missouri State, including left tackle Anton Harrison, running back T.J. Pledger and kicker Gabe Brkic. There’s no telling how many players will miss in its first Big 12 contest against Kansas State.
“You just kind of wake up one day and most days you’re going to have a few guys back and a few guys gone, and then you you wake up and do it again the next day,” Riley said.
“Obviously we’re expecting and holding ourselves accountable and fully expecting to continue to get better and better and do a better job with COVID. We cannot have games like that where we’ve got that many people out. We’ve got to do a much better job. Hoping to have some guys back.”
Kansas State at Oklahoma
• When: 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 26
• Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman
• Records & Rankings: OU 1-0, No. 3 AP/Coaches; KSU 0-1, unranked
• TV: FOX
• Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7