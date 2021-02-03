OU football: Sooners sit out Signing Day with major needs met via transfer portal

National Signing Day isn’t what it used to be, especially around Oklahoma’s football program.
The Sooners didn’t sign any high school prospects on Wednesday, nor did they send out any National Letters of Intent.
Instead, the Sooners turned to the NCAA’s transfer portal to fill positions of need since the early signing period ended in December and several upperclassmen matriculated to the NFL. Recruiting, and eventually enrolling, the likes of former Tennessee offensive tackle Wanya Morris and defensive back Keshawn Lawrence, however, didn’t feel too different from a normal recruiting cycle.
“Wanya and Keshawn, we had [went after] both in their original recruitment,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “We thought we had a pretty decent chance to land those guys, and I think we were right there pretty close before they ultimately chose to go to Tennessee.
“I think it was pretty natural for them, that when they made the decision to leave that this was going to be one of the places they considered because we had relationships with those guys. It's like they took a one-year hiatus.”
Morris fills the huge hole starting right tackle Adrian Ealy left behind when he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Whether or not Morris is a Day 1 starter remains to be seen but the former Rivals.com four-star prospect and fifth-ranked tackle in the 2019 recruiting class gives the Sooners’ offensive line more depth and replenishes some of the experience they lose from Ealy, as well as departing center Creed Humphrey.
OU also added Lawrence, whom the Sooners nearly closed on coming out of high school, to its defensive backfield. While Morris was a two-year starter with the Volunteers, Lawrence served primarily as a reserve as a true freshman this past season.
He now enters a situation where he will have four years of eligibility at OU, thanks to the NCAA’s blanket eligibility waiver for all players that participated in the 2020 college football season.
The Sooners stayed in Knoxville and brought in former Tennessee running back Eric Gray, who rushed for a career single-season high 772 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore last season, to round out their recruiting necessities.
“The situations really weren't connected at all,” Riley said of bringing in three transfers from the same school. “… They obviously know each other, they were kind of different classes. I don't know that one caused another to leave. It wasn't really a domino-effect type deal. I think it was three separate situations and they just happened to be from the same university.”
OU’s other incoming transfers include former Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens and Arizona offensive guard Robert Congel.
• Spring football timeline: Riley said the program expects to start spring football practices in late March and hold a spring game in late April.
Riley is hopeful the program can enjoy a more normal spring semester, at least compared to last year when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.
“I do feel like there's some momentum towards that and an expectation that we will be able to conduct a more normal offseason,” Riley said. “… We're still taking the same precautions that we did during the season, and that has not changed. We have not relaxed our standards, we have not relaxed our policies, our procedures.
“Our No. 1 goal still hasn't changed, which is to keep these guys as healthy as we can, and then to do our part just as members of society to continue to try to fight against this pandemic and against this virus.”
• Simmons earns new title: OU assistant Dennis Simmons, a staple within the program’s coaching staff since 2015, has a few new titles.
Simmons, who originally came to OU as an outside receivers coach and became Riley’s associate head coach in 2019, has been named the Sooners’ passing game coordinator and an assistant head coach, Riley announced on Wednesday.
Simmons has been a major part to the OU offense’s success over the past six seasons, producing Biletnikoff Award winner Dede Westbrook, as well as All-American receivers CeeDee Lamb and Marquise Brown.
Aside from a few position title changes, Riley doesn’t expect any other major changes to his staff after it added Joe Jon Finley as the team’s associate head coach for offense in mid-January.
• Haselwood's rehab 'going great': OU receiver Jadon Haselwood's status with the program seems solid early in the offseason.
Haselwood opted out of OU's bowl game with Florida due to "a personal situation," according to Riley. He's since returned to the team and is still rehabbing from a reported ACL injury that forced him to miss most of OU's 2020 campaign.
"The rehab is going great," Simmons said. "He’s in there busting his butt working hard, was at workouts this morning, was at the team meeting this morning and is looking forward to competing and getting ready to really getting back on track from where he left off his freshman year."