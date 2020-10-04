AMES, Iowa — Since Lincoln Riley arrived to Norman and received the keys to the program Bob Stoops revitalized, the Sooners, for the most part, have been as good in close games as you could ask them to be.
OU’s been dealt a handful of crushing losses during the Riley era — major emphasis on "a handful."
Before this year, the Sooners had lost four games by 10 points or less — Iowa State and Georgia in 2017, Texas in 2018 and Kansas State in 2019.
Meanwhile, OU has won 14 games settled by 10 or less during that span.
In 2017, the Sooners held off Baylor in Waco, the Longhorns in Dallas, Kansas State in Manhattan and Oklahoma State in Stillwater en route to their first of three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances.
A season later, OU narrowly topped Iowa State in Ames, escaped Army in overtime, edged Texas Tech in Lubbock, skated by against Oklahoma State in Norman and won a shootout over Will Grier and West Virginia in Morgantown.
Finally, in 2019, OU beat Texas, Iowa State, TCU and twice Baylor by a touchdown or slimmer margin.
OU’s quasi-clutch gene hasn't been so strong in 2020 through three games.
The Sooners held a 35-14 advantage over Kansas State in the third quarter before eventually losing 38-35. OU then dropped its first road game against Iowa State 37-30 on Saturday.
Chalk it up to poor defense, suboptimal decision-making on offense and late special teams collapses.
Chalk it up to the universe as well.
Perhaps you don’t believe in the law of averages or karma. But OU’s loss to Iowa State was on-brand for a program that’s been through this type of thing plenty over the last decade. And OU hasn't always succumbed to the problems it experienced in Ames.
Rewind to 2013, the Sooners were a good team, not great, with an inconsistent offense. Yet, it was quarterback Trevor Knight, who looked like Johnny Manziel 2.0, hoisting the Sugar Bowl trophy in an upset of third-ranked Alabama. That OU team had two other top-10 wins — 38-30 over No. 10 Texas Tech, which was decent, and 33-24 at No. 6 Oklahoma State, which was better than its Bedlam rivals that season.
Expectations skyrocketed for 2014, but a disappointing campaign unfolded.
The Sooners lost by four to what turned out to be a great TCU team that should have made the playoff. They lost by a point to Kansas State, missing a field goal late, and three to an Oklahoma State squad they were better than.
A year later, Baker Mayfield led OU to an improbable win over Tennessee in Knoxville — I still remember the Vols student section breathing down my neck, anxious to storm the field. OU then ran through a gauntlet of No. 4 Baylor, No. 11 TCU and No. 9 Oklahoma State in November to claim its first Big 12 title since 2012.
OU won the conference again the next season (and the next three seasons after that), but it started its 2016 campaign 1-2 after dropping early games to Houston and Ohio State. Stoops, in his final year as OU's skipper, made up for it later in the year with a convincing victory over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.
All this to say, the Sooners were due for some tight ball games to not go their way. Because from 2017-19, they rarely faltered under pressure, especially in games they had no business winning.
Not to say it will but OU might turn around and run the table. That’s been the norm around Norman during Riley’s tenure as offensive coordinator and head coach. It’s just hard to sustain the Sooners' level of dominance, especially when you’re not blowing the doors off teams like an Alabama or Clemson.
OU’s done a good job of it regardless between its superior recruiting to most of its conference mates and unmatched coaching on offense.
The universe evening out OU's clutch wins and losses isn’t an excuse for the Sooners’ missed tackles or untimely interceptions or overall lack of physicality against teams that clearly hit OU harder in the mouth than the Sooners do this season.
Just maybe the universe was ready to humble OU and bring it back down to earth.
Though to OU’s credit, it doesn’t stay down there for long.
