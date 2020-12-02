OU football: Sooners taking 'day-by-day' approach as they look to resume season

Oklahoma has a shot, and seemingly a better one than a week before, to play on Saturday.
The Sooners knew the Wednesday ahead of their Nov. 28 game against West Virginia that they would need to postpone. The Wednesday before OU’s contest against Baylor this Saturday came and went without an announcement, which is a promising sign.
OU coach Lincoln Riley wasn’t ready this week to say he was positive OU would resume play against the Bears.
All he could say was the Sooners had a chance.
“We got a shot. We’ll see,” Riley said. “I don’t know that I’m optimistic or pessimistic or anything. It’s just kind of what you do right now. You get through the week and see how it goes. Hopefully we can get our numbers headed back in a more favorable trend but we’ll just have to see how it goes.”
The Sooners were able to return to their facilities after pausing team activities for five days.
During their time away, OU’s coaches and players were back where they were before the team fully returned to campus in July.
“A lot of Zoom calls, virtual calls, virtual staff meetings. I feel like we got back to April and May, kind of all that,” Riley said. “Other than taking a little bit of time to be able to enjoy Thanksgiving with our families, [our preparation] has been in front of a computer screen the entire time.”
Prior to last week, the Sooners had been fortunate to not shut down or rearrange their schedule.
OU now plans to make up its trip to West Virginia on Dec. 12, one week before the Big 12 championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Emphasis on “plans to” and “scheduled for.”
Amid the uncertainty surrounding OU’s remaining games, defensive back Delarrin Turner-Yell said the team’s mentality reminds him of their demeanor in August, when they weren’t sure if they’d get to play at all.
“As far as staying engaged and staying focused, we can’t look at the bigger picture of Saturday or game day,” Turner-Yell said. “We have to take it day-by-day.”
If the Sooners can resume play and beat both Baylor and West Virginia, they will be back in Arlington to compete for a sixth consecutive conference championship.
Riley takes OU’s COVID issues as simply another obstacle.
“These things are challenging enough in their own right, to make the run we're attempting to make and this makes it even tougher,” Riley said. “We're probably prisoners to a little bit of some of the success that we had early with COVID and then at least until recently, such a large part of our roster was still eligible to be tested.
“That's the way it goes. It's hit us. Everybody's gonna have to deal with it at certain points. This has been the hardest it's hit us. But if our resolve is strong enough and leadership and guidance, then I believe this is something that this team can overcome.”