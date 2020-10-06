Physicality remains the common denominator between Red River Showdown winners in one of college football's most heated rivalries.
“That’s definitely the story throughout the history of this game,” said center Creed Humphrey ahead of OU’s 11 a.m. tilt with Texas on Saturday. “It’s always the more physical [team] wins; the team who can run the ball better and the team that plays the more physical defense.”
Those two qualifiers might be alarming for OU's odds, considering how it's performed through three games. Although, OU seems confident it can get both corrected as it enters a unique environment at the Cotton Bowl.
"No matter what you want to believe, this game is always going to be more intense, more physical," Humphrey said. "It’s going to be a war for four quarters."
Perhaps Dallas will bring out the best in OU's running back room, which has yet to meet OU's typical bar for success.
The Sooners are collectively rushing for 122.7 yards per game and have scored only three times on the ground, compared to 11 passing touchdowns. OU’s rushing offense ranks No. 57 nationally, while Texas is 23rd with 191.3 yards per contest.
OU’s is still trying to figure out life without running backs Kennedy Brooks, who opted out of the season, and Trey Sermon, who transferred to Ohio State. Freshman Seth McGowan and junior T.J. Pledger have been OU’s go-to tailbacks with McGowan leading the group with 197 yards on 34 attempts (5.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.
“They've been okay,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “We expect more of those guys too. It's been a little bit of musical chairs in there.”
OU’s defense has experienced its own issues, allowing a combined 75 points in losses to Kansas State and Iowa State. Though, Texas has been just as prone to giving up points.
The Longhorns surrendered 56 points in an overtime win over Texas Tech. The next week, Texas lost to TCU 33-31 in Austin.
OU figures its running back situation will eventually figure itself out, especially as the offensive line continues to get past its early-season struggles.
“I think we’re up for the challenge for that,” Humphrey said. “These guys are really excited to get back on that field and improve. I’m pretty confident these guys will come out and play physical.”
It’s hard to not believe a group that’s been as good at running the ball as OU under Riley. OU averaged 6.0 yards each carry in 2019, 6.6 yards in 2018 and 5.6 yards in 2017.
The defense has a bigger challenge.
OU’s defense has played well against Texas in recent years, holding the Longhorns 27 points last season and 24 points in 2017. OU allowed Texas to post 48 points in the 2018 Red River Showdown in Dallas, however, which led to Mike Stoops’ dismissal as OU’s defensive coordinator.
The Sooner defense hasn't been quite as abysmal, at least on the scoreboard. Missed tackling and penalties were detrimental to OU’s opportunity to beat both Kansas State and Iowa State.
They have shown spurts of the football team they need to be to win on Saturday.
“There’s no doubt the potential’s there,” Riley said. “But we, like everything right now, we’ve got to do it more consistently.
“I think you see flashes of us being a really physical football team and then there are flashes where we have not been. Our physicality has not been up to our standards. … the sooner we turn that potential into more consistent performances, the sooner we’re going to play the way we want to play.”
OU vs. Texas
• When: 11 a.m., Saturday
• Where: Cotton Bowl, Texas
• Records & Rankings: OU 1-2, unranked; Texas 2-1, No. 22 AP/Coaches
• TV: FOX
• Radio: KADA-FM 102.3
