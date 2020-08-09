OU football: Sooners unveil 2019 Big 12 championship rings

Oklahoma's 2019 Big 12 championship rings have arrived.
The Sooners showed off the latest addition to their jewelry collection across their social media accounts on Sunday.
5 Straight - #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/sOXhODUmwi— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) August 9, 2020
The rings recognize the five consecutive Big 12 championships OU's won since 2015. They also honor OU's third trip to the College Football Playoff in as many years.
OU beat Baylor 30-23 in last year's Big 12 championship game in overtime. The win clinched OU's spot in the Peach Bowl, where it faced LSU.
OU has won 13 Big 12 championships and 49 conference championships overall in program history.
It is unclear when the Sooners' quest for a sixth consecutive Big 12 title will begin. OU's season opener against Missouri State will be played either Sept. 5 or Sept. 12, OU coach Lincoln Riley announced Saturday.