The Big 12 Conference will require OU to test its football team for COVID-19 three times a week this season. OU has opted not to share its testing data with the public, however, as it did during the summer, coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday.
"Just like we would with an injury, we’ve just made the decision to not broadcast that," Riley said. "I know we've been probably the most transparent school in the country up until then, but you don't want to give your team a competitive disadvantage so we're not going to do that."
OU disclosed its COVID testing information when the team fully returned to campus in early July and provided weekly updates through the first week of fall camp in August.
The Sooners provided the number of active cases among players and staff, as well as total number of players/staff tested and recoveries. No names were ever provided with the weekly provided.
While Riley did not share any specifics on the active number of COVID cases on his team, he doesn't anticipate OU's season opener will be postponed.
"I’d be surprised," Riley said. "But at the same time, we’re all one big test away from having to make tough decisions. That’s every team every single week. I don’t ever want to say it’s impossible, but I fully expect we’ll be out there playing at 6 o’clock on Saturday."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.