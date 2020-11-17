You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert featured

OU football: Spencer Rattler at '100%' entering first Bedlam start

Oklahoma TCU Football

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) runs onto the field during an NCAA College football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Lincoln Riley kept it short when asked about Spencer Rattler’s health.

“He’s 100%,” the OU coach said during his weekly Zoom news conference on Tuesday.

Rattler took a hard hit to the hip amid the Sooners’ game against Kansas on Nov. 7. He continued to play following the collision but admitted he was not at full strength.

H-back Austin Stogner also sustained a minor injury during the Sooners’ game against the Jayhawks. Riley said Stogner is “doing better” but did not practice last week.

“I imagine the off week, there was some benefit to him there having some time,” Riley said. “So, haven’t had ‘em back on the field yet this week, so we’ll get him back out there, see how he’s doing. Sore last week, but making improvements.”

Keep up with the Sooners on social media by following OU Gameday by Norman Transcript on Facebook and @transcript on Twitter. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you