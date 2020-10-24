FORT WORTH, Texas — Oklahoma's mistakes were limited, Spencer Rattler found Marvin Mims early and often and the Sooners rolled to a 33-14 win over TCU.
Rattler finished the day with 332 yards on 13 of 22 passing for two touchdowns, both of which were caught by Mims, and zero interceptions. Mims, a true freshman, recorded a team-leading 132 yards receiving.
Other key contributions from OU's offense: T.J. Pledger went for 122 rushing yards on 22 carries and a touchdown, Gabe Brkic made four of five field-goal attempts and receiver Theo Wease had 87 receiving yards on three catches.
The OU defense allowed two long scoring drives but held TCU to 343 total yards (to OU's 498) and stopped the Frogs on nine of 13 third-down situations.
OU moves to 3-2 with the victory and 2-2 in Big 12 play. The Frogs are 1-3 for the first time under coach Gary Patterson.
Next, OU is at Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 31. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. on FOX.
