OU football: Spencer Rattler ready to live up to lofty expectations

The Spencer Rattler era at Oklahoma begins at 6 p.m. Saturday beneath the lights of a capacity-limited Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Yet, it’s a night that’s been in the making for over four years.
OU coach Lincoln Riley offered the potential star during the spring of 2016, when Rattler, still developing as a signal-caller, was a high school freshman.
“You could see that he had a strong natural ability to throw the football and process and his playmaking ability,” Riley said. “I liked him. Once I got a chance to go out and see him live that spring and confirm some of the things I saw on film, I felt like he had all the skills necessary and that if he continued to develop them, then he would have a chance to be a really good player and would have a chance to be a successful player for us.”
Fast forward to Sept. 1, Rattler was named OU’s starting quarterback. But that last assessment from Riley remains unanswerable for now.
It might not be for another year or two before Rattler’s true potential shows. Riley’s early bet to get Rattler aboard at least paid off.
The quarterback committed to the OU offer he received as a freshman during the summer before starting his junior season at Phoenix Pinnacle High School. Rattler then signed with OU as the nation’s top-ranked quarterback recruit.
Rattler spent almost all of his first season at OU occupying the sideline as a redshirt candidate, while serving as an understudy to Jalen Hurts.
After a year away from the spotlight, Rattler is now the face of OU’s offense — the same one that booked Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts tickets to back-to-back-to-back Heisman Trophy ceremonies and early NFL Draft calls.
Rattler still hasn’t taken a meaningful snap at OU. But he owned the second-best odds — only trailing Clemson's Trevor Lawrence — to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy as of Aug. 20, according to SportsBetting.ag.
Perhaps it’s too much to put on a redshirt freshman quarterback, whose biggest contribution to OU so far is a garbage-time touchdown drive against South Dakota last season.
Rattler doesn’t see the “hype” his name attracts, however, as too much.
“To me pressure is a privilege,” he said. “I look at it to embrace it. I’m not going to run away from any expectations or this and that. I just focus on what I have to do with my team, I’ve got a great group of guys around me and a great supporting cast of coaches. What we’re focusing on right now is that Game 1 and we’ll go on from there.”
What Rattler can prove Saturday is little. The Sooners are facing a Football Championship Subdivision program that finished 1-10 last season.
Rattler at least proved in his Week 1 media session the maturity one might expect of a starting quarterback at a playoff-contending program.
The year he spent sitting behind Hurts, the Alabama-turned-OU quarterback for one season, might be to thank for that.
“Learning from him last year was big,” Rattler said. “For me, just seeing how he came prepared to every practice, how he prepared for each game, how he led, how he spoke with the media, how he did everything. I kind of took bits of everything and kind of just tried to put into what I have going on right now.”
Rattler is aware of his growth, which is still an ongoing process for a rookie signal-caller.
“I think his preparation has continued to improve and I think he’s mentally in a good place as far as progression in our offense,” Riley said. “The physical skills have been there. The playmaking has been there. But he’s just really cleaned a lot of things up. As with any player, especially one that young, there’s still going to be a ton of growth that’s going to happen. But I think he’s on a good trajectory right now.”
Riley was right about Rattler’s trajectory the first time. It won’t be long before he knows if he’s right again.