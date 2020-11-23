OU football: Spencer Rattler, Ronnie Perkins headline Big 12 weekly awards

Oklahoma’s pair of No. 7s shined in its win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler posted 301 yards and scored five touchdowns, while defensive end Ronnie Perkins had five tackles, three for loss and two sacks in a 41-13 win over the Cowboys.
The Big 12 recognized Rattler as the league’s Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week, and Perkins earned Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Rattler’s two awards mark his first Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor and his second for Newcomer of the Week.
“Spencer did Spencer things,” said Theo Wease, who caught two of Rattler’s passing touchdowns, after Saturday’s victory. “We had a great two weeks of practice. Honestly, he was doing everything he could in practice, so I knew it was going to translate to the game. I feel like he’s more comfortable out there being himself, trusting himself, just executing plays very well.”
As for Perkins, he assisted an OU defense that held Oklahoma State to its lowest scoring output of the season.
Asked about the energy Perkins provides the team with his playmaking ability, Rattler said, “It gets us all going. We are all cheering on the sideline, especially when Perk gets back there and throws a dude six yards back into the field. It’s a good feeling and I’m happy for him. It makes it a lot easier for the offense and gives a lot of energy to the whole team.”
OU resumes action against West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Morgantown. The game will air on ABC.