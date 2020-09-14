Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and kicker Stephen Johnson earned Big 12 weekly awards, which were announced Monday.
Rattler was named the conference's Newcomer of the Week, throwing for 290 yards, four touchdowns and completing 14-of-17 passes. Rattler's four passing touchdowns is a first for an OU freshman quarterback in their first start.
Johnson received the Big 12's Special Teams Player of the Week award. He made both of his two field-goal attempts (42 yards and 22 yards) and connected on six extra-point tries. The senior filled in for regular starter Gabe Brkic, who was not on OU's sideline Saturday night.
Rattler and Johnson assisted OU's dominant effort in it season opener against Missouri State. The No. 3 Sooners won 48-0.
Rattler and Johnson were joined by Texas Tech linebacker Krishon Merriweather (Defensive Player of the Week) and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (Offensive Player of the Week) in receiving a Big 12 weekly honor.
