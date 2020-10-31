LUBBOCK, Texas — Rhamondre Stevenson raised his jersey to a sparse Texas Tech home crowd, revealing a message printed on his undershirt.
It wasn’t as jaw-dropping as the shirt worn by a suspended Brian Bosworth during the 1987 Orange Bowl, which criticized the NCAA. It was more along the lines of the self-fulfilling prophecy Baker Mayfield wore during OU’s 2016 Bedlam meeting, going the entire game against Oklahoma State donning a “Back-to-Back Big 12 Champions” shirt underneath his game jersey and pads before actually clinching the achievement.
Stevenson’s statement was simpler but just as accurate.
“I’m back,” read the white tee.
Indeed, Stevenson rejoined his teammates on a game day and played for the first time this season. The senior running back was suspended for a reported failed drug test ahead of OU’s bowl game last season. His response to sitting out OU’s first five games?
Eighty-seven yards rushing, three touchdowns and an average of 6.7 yards each time he touched the ball to help the No. 24 Sooners scorch the Red Raiders 62-28.
All week, it was uncertain whether or not Stevenson, as well as fellow suspended players Ronnie Perkins and Trejan Bridges, would even play on Saturday.
Stevenson and Perkins ultimately made their 2020 debuts, making a difference for both sides of the ball.
Stevenson led the Sooners in rushing, producing OU’s first touchdown hat trick since Kennedy Brooks’ three touchdowns against Oklahoma State in 2018. Meanwhile, Perkins had a team-high two tackles for loss, as well as one quarterback hurry.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said the program learned Friday afternoon that Perkins and Stevenson would return. He quickly relayed the good news to his team.
“I thought they were going to tear the room in half,” Riley said.
Not knowing the three’s status in the practices leading up to Saturday, OU had to scramble to work Stevenson and Perkins into the game plan.
While Riley acknowledged the duo has a ways to go, their experience helped alleviate any potential rust and the two meshed well with an OU team that’s won three consecutive games since a 1-2 start.
The Sooners didn’t open Saturday’s game with as much promise as the final score delivered.
OU’s defense allowed Texas Tech to quickly score on its first drive, but the Red Raiders’ early momentum fizzled with quarterback Spencer Rattler leading OU’s offense to 48 first-half points and a defense that created three first-half takeaways.
Tre Norwood, filling in for an absent Delarrin Turner-Yell, intercepted two passes in the first quarter. Both interceptions led to OU touchdowns that fueled their rout of Texas Tech.
OU’s other takeaway came via defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas, who recovered a fumble.
The Sooners, on the other hand, didn’t give away any free possessions.
Rattler, in particular, went his second consecutive game without an interception while tossing for 288 yards passing and two touchdowns. Theo Wease assisted Rattler's productive performance with a team-leading five catches and 105 yards, while Austin Stogner and Marvin Mims added 77 and 60 receiving yards, respectively.
"I thought [Rattler] did a good job of settling in early even when Tech had some momentum with the early score," Riley said. "... I thought he controlled the ball and threw it well. Was patient. And I think a lot of that is due to how well our offensive line played. They absolutely controlled the front and I think helped make Spencer comfortable."
OU defensive back Tre Brown led the OU defense with six tackles and two pass breakups. Sooner linebacker Brian Asamoah added another five tackles and one for loss.
The Sooners’ four-game road swing comes to an end with Saturday’s victory. OU is back at home next weekend, hosting Kansas at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
