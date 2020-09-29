OU football: Still needing to grow, Lincoln Riley 'excited' with Spencer Rattler's play

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler threw his hands over his helmet after tossing his third interception of the afternoon against Kansas State.
His final passing attempt, among 41 last Saturday, was thrown too high and just behind his intended target, Drake Stoops. It ultimately landed in Wildcats safety Jahron McPherson's gloves, sealing a 38-35 victory for Kansas State in Norman with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Rattler, a true freshman in his first Big 12 start, isn't the sole reason for OU's defeat. OU coach Lincoln Riley said the Sooners failed to execute in all three phrases — offense, defense and special teams. How Rattler grows from this will be pivotal to OU's success, though, the rest of the season.
When asked during his Tuesday news conference, Riley did not divulge any of his conversations with his young quarterback following the loss. This is just what happens as a quarterback goes through their development, according to Riley.
"Eighty-five, 90 percent of what he did was either really good or fabulous on Saturday. But a couple of mistakes really cost us, cost our offense, cost our team," Riley said. "He’s gotta learn from those, learn from the entire situation. It’s a tremendous opportunity for him to grow and gain some experience and make him more ready as we continue to go on down the year."
The majority that was good led to Rattler completing 30 of 41 passing attempts. He threw four touchdowns and posted 387 yards passing against the Wildcats.
Rattler still has plenty to polish within his game, which Riley anticipates happening.
"I’m really excited about a lot of the things he’s doing," Riley said. "I know the things he has to get better at will get cleaned up."
The Sooners will kick off at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday against Iowa State on ABC.