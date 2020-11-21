OU football: Surging Sooners dominate Cowboys in Bedlam blowout

NORMAN — Spencer Rattler took a step to his left and Rhamondre Stevenson, standing to his right, followed.
No longer lined up behind center Creed Humphrey, Rattler allowed Stevenson to take the snap for a change and hand the ball off to him.
Rattler rolled to the right side of the field, faked a pitch to Marvin Mims, saw Oklahoma State’s defenders bite and struck a wide-open Jeremiah Hall near the OSU 25.
“The rest is history,” Hall said.
Before the play, the Sooners only led by two touchdowns with plenty of time for Oklahoma State to rally. If OU coach Lincoln Riley’s trickery to go up three scores wasn’t the dagger to OSU's hopes, Theo Wease’s 31-yard TD haul later in the fourth to hand the Sooners their final score of 41-13 was just as devastating.
The No. 18 Sooners were dominant from start to finish against the No. 14 Cowboys, prevailing for the 90th time in the Bedlam series.
Similar to the start of the rivalry itself, the Sooners, winners of 11 straight to open the Bedlam rivalry from 1904-16, raced to an early, and emphatic, lead on Saturday.
OU started with the ball and scored the game’s first touchdown by covering 75 yards in six plays and two and a half minutes.
The Sooners forced the Cowboys to punt after their first three offensive plays and went another 74 yards down field, all within six plays again, to make it a two-touchdown deficit.
Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium then exploded after David Ugwoegbu picked off Spencer Sanders to set up OU’s third touchdown of the night.
“There was still a lot of game, but obviously when you get a chance to create some distance like that, it certainly has an impact,” Riley said, “and you've gotta go finish. We just played well early. We played well in all three sides. We executed.”
The Sooners’ early momentum fizzled in the second and third quarters. The Cowboys found pockets of success in backup quarterback Shane Illingworth, who threw a touchdown on the first drive he entered after starter Spencer Sanders went down with an injury.
The Cowboys were within 14 at halftime but they wouldn’t score in the second half, finishing with just 246 total yards of offense to OU's 492.
It was a Sooners defensive performance consistent with their last three outings. The only difference is the Cowboys had a direct path to the Big 12 championship game, while the likes of TCU, Texas Tech and Kansas are facing losing seasons and near the bottom of the league standings.
Asked if Saturday’s victory was validation for the defense’s progress since falling to Kansas State and Iowa State, and near collapse to Texas, OU defensive end Ronnie Perkins said nights like Saturday are ones they anticipate.
“It’s our standard now,” Perkins said. “It’s the standard for this defense to dominate whatever game we play — big game, small game — whatever we play we need to dominate.”
If the Sooners continue to win, they will be back in the Big 12 title game, scheduled for Dec. 19, after Kansas State fell to Iowa State, clearing OU from worrying about a tiebreaker scenario as long as it runs the table.
The trajectory of OU’s 2020 season has shifted greatly since early October when it was 1-2 and limping into the Red River rivalry.
Something ultimately switched, putting the Sooners right where they expect to be.
“We knew we had to turn it up a notch and work harder in practice and do the little things more," Rattler said. "Game-by-game, we just improved and improved. You could just see it keep going. We still have work to do and we’re going to get that done.”