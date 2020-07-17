Oklahoma sophomore Austin Stogner earned a spot on the John Mackey Award watch list, unveiled Friday.
He is one of four Big 12 players tabbed as a preseason candidate for the award, which is annually presented to college football's most outstanding tight end.
Norman North alumnus and Iowa State junior Charlie Kolar, Oklahoma State junior Jalani Woods and TCU junior Pro Wells also made the list.
Stogner entered each of the Sooners' 14 games as a true freshman last season. He caught seven passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
He was a consensus four-star prospect out of Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian School and is poised to assume Grant Calcaterra's role as OU's primary tight end.
OU boasts one former John Mackey Award winner. Mark Andrews earned the honor in 2017 after catching 62 passes for 958 yards and eight touchdowns that season.
