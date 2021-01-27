OU football: Tennessee transfer Eric Gray commits to Oklahoma

Oklahoma's raid of Tennessee's roster continued Wednesday with another Volunteer set to join OU.
After entering the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 20, Tennessee running back Eric Gray has committed to the Sooners, making the announcement in a tweet.
BOOMER!!! 🔴⚪️ #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/0bC9P4KPAl— JUICE (@1ericgray) January 28, 2021
Gray becomes the third Tennessee player this month to commit to a transfer to OU, joining former Vols offensive tackle Wanya Morris and defensive back Keshawn Lawrence.
Gray, who rushed for 1,311 yards and eight touchdowns over two seasons in Knoxville, fills the void left by OU running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
Stevenson left school early to enter the 2021 NFL Draft, putting the Sooners at three scholarship running backs entering spring camp. OU is expected to return Kennedy Brooks, OU's 2019 second-leading rusher and a 2020 season opt-out. OU also will bring back Seth McGowan and Marcus Major, both of whom earned carries as reserve running backs this past season.
Gray gives the Sooners' offense a more experienced option. Gray was a four-star recruit coming out of Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School and the country's seventh-ranked running back in the 2019 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com.
As a sophomore this past season, Gray emerged as Tennessee's best rushing option, leading the team with 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for 4.9 yards per carry and 85.8 yards per game.
The Sooners didn't sign a running back to their 2021 recruiting class, making Gray's addition all the more important following Stevenson's departure. Morris and Lawrence also filled major positions of need for the Sooners.
Both OU center Creed Humphrey and offensive tackle Adrian Ealy declared for the NFL draft after the Sooners' Cotton Bowl Classic victory over Florida on Dec. 30. Morris, a former four-star recruit, figures to challenge returning starter Erik Swenson and key backup Anton Harrison for playing time.
Lawrence, another former four-star recruit, will be a boost to OU's secondary with Tre Norwood leaving school early and senior Tre Brown matriculating to the NFL.