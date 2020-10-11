DALLAS — Oklahoma sophomore Theo Wease developed a habit of making important catches against Texas on Saturday.
Most of them became difficult to remember as the game dragged deep into the afternoon and concluded with OU winning 53-45 in quadruple overtime. The early ones were also easy to overlook, considering his final catch was a grab via quarterback Spencer Rattler that converted a two-point play in the fourth overtime period.
His playmaking ability through the chaotic contest was something OU coach Lincoln Riley has been after all season — receivers that can make difficult plays.
"A number of Theo’s were really competitive," Riley said. "And he got a really nice ball from Spencer on his scoring play. Some key plays (from him)."
Wease finished with a team-high eight receptions, accounting for 52 of OU's 261 passing yards.
Wease had only seven catches over the Sooners' first three games ahead of Saturday’s tilt with Texas. His performance, along with his fellow receivers, in a victory might be the morale boost the OU passing attack needed after consecutive losses to Kansas State and Iowa State.
"I definitely think we're gonna take a big step the rest of the season," Wease said. "All the receivers, we played great together. I felt the chemistry. I just felt the energy that everything felt great with the team.
"Spencer, he’s definitely been leading this very well, it’s definitely showing on Saturdays. I definitely think we're gonna take a big step from here."
Before Wease and Rattler teamed up late to avoid a third consecutive defeat, the sophomore helped backup quarterback Tanner Mordecai ease into the contest — catching a 14-yard pass on Mordecai's first attempt and a 13-yard pass on his second — as Rattler took a breather in the second quarter.
The Sooners’ starting quarterback returned in the third quarter and orchestrated a 17-play, 87-yard scoring drive with Wease’s assistance that put the Sooners ahead by 14, cut eight minutes off the clock and allowed OU to take control of a bizarre Red River battle — if only for a fleeting moment.
Rattler and Wease looked comfortable together in tough moments, connecting for three first-down conversions during on the series that gave OU the scoreboard insurance if Texas were to rally — which the Longhorns did.
On that possession, Wease first caught a six-yard throw from Rattler on 2nd-and-6 that put OU at its 35. He then moved the chains on a 3rd-and-9, catching a throw as he barreled to the sideline but he managed to keep his feet inbounds and was greeted by his teammates as the play spilled into OU's benches.
His third catch of the long drive came on 3rd-and-7 at OU's 49 and was easily his most difficult to bring down. Rattler threw a high pass to Wease, who was crowded by two Texas defenders that tried poking the ball away as he descended to the Cotton Bowl turf.
He held on and the Sooners scored five plays later.
Perhaps he didn’t intend to downplay the drive-extending grabs, but he referred to them as "routine" plays.
Though based on Rattler’s postgame comments, OU might expect high-caliber catches from Wease, who is a former five-star recruit from Allen, Texas, after all.
"Theo had a great game," Rattler said. "A lot of crucial catches on third downs. ... A lot of good catches today. A lot of physical, competitive catches which you work on in practice all the time."
OU is off this week and will resume action Oct. 24 at TCU.
Joe Buettner
405-366-3580
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.