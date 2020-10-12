OU football: TJ Pledger, David Ugwoegbu receive Big 12 weekly awards

Oklahoma landed two Big 12 weekly honors following its 53-45 win over Texas.
OU running back T.J. Pledger was named the league's Offensive Player of the Week, while linebacker David Ugwoegbu was named Special Teams Players of the Week.
Pledger rushed for a single game career-best 131 rushing yards on 22 carries. He scored a pair of touchdowns, both of which came in the third quarter and gave OU a 31-17 advantage.
Ugwoegbu was honored for blocking a punt from Texas' Ryan Bujcevski and recovering the ball at the Longhorns' 5-yard line during the second quarter of Saturday's Red River rivalry.
OU was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, stemming from its celebration of the blocked punt. The Sooners still managed to get in the end zone on the drive, scoring on a 7-yard run from Marcus Major that gave them a 17-10 lead.
Both Pledger and Ugwoegbu have never received a Big 12 weekly award before Monday.