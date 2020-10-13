OU junior TJ Pledger made his biggest impact on the Sooners’ rushing attack in a 53-45 win over Texas on Saturday.
In 2019, Pledger recorded just 65 yards on 11 carries in 10 appearances. On Saturday, Pledger gashed Texas' defense for a career day of 131 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.
“It was definitely a surreal moment,” Pledger said. “I was just thankful that I could showcase my talent on a national scale and really the biggest thing was seeing my family’s reaction after the game. It was really a reaction I hadn’t seen from them since high school. It really warmed my heart.”
Pledger, a former four-star recruit and U.S. Army All-American, has played sparingly over his three-year career, waiting for his turn behind the likes of Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon.
Now as OU’s most veteran option, Pledger knows how important it is for him to perform at a high level, especially in a game like the Red River rivalry.
“Understanding the history of the rivalry game, and understanding the tradition of OU running backs, it’s always important to show up in the Red River rivalry and understanding how important the run game will be in the outcome of the game,” Pledger said.
Pledger led all rushers during Saturday's showdown, helping OU post 208 yards on the ground to Texas' 141.
He credited OU’s offensive line for making it happen, and they seemed just as pleased by Pledger’s efforts.
“He’s always been a guy that’s been looking for his opportunity and this year is a perfect opportunity for him,” OU offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson said. “… He runs hard, he plays hard and he’s a scrappy running back. That’s the type of person we need running back there.
“He hasn’t played as much games as us but we’re looking forward to pushing through it and just keep helping him strive.”
