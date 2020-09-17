OU football: Tre Norwood excited to be back on field following 2019 injury

Tre Norwood made his return to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium last Saturday after nearly a two-year break.
He assisted on one tackle during OU's 48-0 victory over Missouri State. Though, he was just happy to be reunited with his teammates after a difficult rehabilitation process.
"Just being able to be out there and to contribute in any way possible, it was very exciting," said Norwood, who missed all of the 2019 season with an ACL injury. "The main part was just being out there and playing a game I love. It’s something I won’t take for granted and will continue to just grow and get better."
Norwood hasn't played in an OU home game since the Sooners beat Kansas 55-40 on Nov. 17, 2018. He hasn't played an OU game at all since the team's College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Alabama a month after the Sooners beat the Jayhawks.
He sustained the ACL injury during OU's 2019 fall camp, leading to a lengthy recovery process.
He's now working his way back into OU's secondary rotation, competing for playing time with senior Tre Brown and sophomore Jaden Davis.
Norwood tried to soak in as much as he could from the sideline last year, which he said helped him ease back into OU's defense.
"Going into the season, being able to take those mental reps each and every practice, sitting in the meetings and still getting the notes and corrections as if I was playing even though I couldn’t physically be out there," Norwood said, "it helped on the back end of me coming into this offseason, coming into this season and not having to relearn or catchup on everything or what the defense was doing."