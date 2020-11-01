OU football: Tre Norwood makes most of moment with 2 impactful interceptions

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tre Norwood was informed early last week he’d get the nod at safety, marking his first starting opportunity since 2018.
His preparations ahead of Oklahoma’s trip to Texas Tech weren’t any different than when he's went into a game expecting to be a reserve, he said.
The redshirt junior was simply grateful for the chance, which he parlayed into his first two interceptions of the season on Saturday and sparked Oklahoma’s 62-28 victory.
“Just a blessing is how I describe it,” Norwood said. “… It’s just one of those things. Do what I can to contribute on the defense for the guys I’m out there playing with and for the team as a whole. It was just one of those things I was excited for the opportunity and tried to make the most out of it.”
Norwood wasted no time capitalizing on his moment. Both of his picks came in the first quarter, putting the wheels in motion for an easy OU win.
Norwood's first interception set OU up inside the Texas Tech 9. The Sooners scored on their second play after the pick, calling on T.J. Pledger to punch it in from the 2-yard line.
OU took a 14-7 lead with Pledger's score and went ahead 28-7 after Norwood's second pick.
"When our defense playing like that, they were playing lights out, it makes our job a lot easier on the offensive side of the ball," OU quarterback Spencer Rattler said. "Great field positioning. We just executed our offense at a high level tonight. We had fun doing it."
The start to OU’s night didn’t offer much hope that a rout was possible. Texas Tech’s offense made it into the end zone less than three minutes into the game.
OU, which has succumb to pressure plenty of times this season, didn’t let the suboptimal start faze it.
“We knew they were going to come out with tempo,” Norwood said. “So, just after that drive, we made sure that we settled down, we locked in, made sure that we were getting lined up quickly to match their tempo. … What it comes down to is just trusting your technique. It was just going out there and letting it loose.”
It clearly worked for the OU defense, holding Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi to 191 yards passing and the Red Raiders' rushing attack to 90 after their opening offensive series.
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch hopes Saturday's game reinforces to his players to “not take too much stock in one play or one drive.”
It certainly didn’t for Norwood, who’s bounced back nicely from his 2019 ACL injury and contributing to an OU team on a three-game winning streak.
“Excited for Tre,” Grinch said. “It’s been almost two years since he started a football game. Obviously he’s played for us this year, I just think you continue to see a more confident football player coming back off an injury. … I’ve been pleased and we’re excited to have him back. He’ll continue to make an impact for us.”