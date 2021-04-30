OU football: Trejan Bridges receives eviction notice from apartment complex for alleged connection to armed robbery

A Norman apartment complex has terminated its housing agreement with Trejan Bridges, an Oklahoma sophomore receiver, according to an affidavit filed in Cleveland County district court on Monday.
The Cottages of Norman has provided notice to vacate to Bridges, which stated a search warrant was executed at his housing unit on April 16 and police seized property “in connection with [Bridges’] involvement in an assault and robbery" in the letter.
The apartment complex alleges Bridges’ possession and use of a firearm, his breach of his housing agreement that requires residents to comply with applicable laws and ordinances, including theft, and not to endanger the housing community as reasons for his eviction.
In a petition for forcible entry and detainer, the apartment complex's legal counsel claims that "criminal charges against Bridges are forthcoming" based on its findings.
The Cottages of Norman has retained Oklahoma City attorney Ashley M. Schovanec of Phillips Murrah P.C., according to the court document.
Bridges has been linked to an ongoing robbery investigation in Norman, with his name stated in archived police scanner audio the night of April 15.
Norman police responded to reports of a robbery involving firearms after 10 p.m. on April 15 at the Crimson Park apartment complex, which Capt. Brent Barbour said involved two victims and three suspects.
The suspects allegedly possessed firearms and broke into an apartment unit, while the victims were present. A victim was reportedly injured but didn't require transport to a hospital.
One suspect was detained by police but released the same night. No arrests have been made.
OU running back Seth McGowan, who has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal, was also mentioned in the police scanner audio. Both he and Bridges' names were omitted from the Sooners' spring game roster, released April 24.
When asked about Bridges and McGowan's status following the Sooners' spring game, OU coach Lincoln Riley said he didn't have an update.
"Just letting this thing play out from a legal standpoint," Riley said, "and then we'll make any decisions we've got to make from there."