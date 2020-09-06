Parnell Motley will start his rookie NFL season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-man roster, the team announced Saturday.
That much isn't surprising to Motley's former coaches. He just had to put in a bit more work to ensure his place.
Motley, one of OU coach Lincoln Riley's most reliable defensive backs a year ago, never heard his name called during this year's NFL draft.
Former Sooners CeeDee Lamb, Kenneth Murray, Neville Gallimore and Jalen Hurts all had their moments over the three-day event. Motley's never came, despite an impressive senior season that included All-Big 12 first-team honors.
"The way that guy played last year, for him to not be drafted, I was shocked," Riley said, "I mean, you're not talking about a guy that just had the kind of year he had against a bunch of average receivers and just sitting back and playing zone coverage. This guy was locked up on the best receivers in the country and did a number on just about all of them."
Motley quickly found a home with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. And like every player in his position, his margin for error was slim to make the team's active roster.
Motley made the most of the opportunity.
The Sooners alumnus created buzz for himself during the team's training camp by intercepting first-year Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady multiple times.
A solid strategy on Motley's part.
"If you're trying to earn a job," Riley said, "picking off the greatest player of all time is a good place to start."
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch wasn't shocked either Motley's done as well as he has over the NFL preseason.
Grinch, who came to OU in 2019, only coached Motley for a year. During that time, Motley showed his professional potential as one of the Big 12's top defensive backs, recording 14 pass breakups, 5 forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery last season.
"Not just the Buccaneers, but several organizations were impressed with his performance last year," Grinch said. "In some ways not overly on everybody’s radar going into last year. And so I think he’s one of those guys that stacked film on top of film as he went through the season."
It was a remarkable end to Motley's college career after struggling to ease into the position.
"He had an up-and-down career his first couple years here," Riley said. "Some big moments. And that's kind of life as a DB [defensive back] a little bit."
Tampa Bay's season opener is against the New Orleans Saints at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.
It's unclear how much, or if, Motley will play. But his former coaches fully anticipate he will continue to evolve as an NFL defensive back.
"I would like to think his best football continues to be in front of him," Grinch said, "if he continues to make those strides."
