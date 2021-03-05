The University of Oklahoma plans to pack Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium later this year.
OU president Joseph Harroz addressed the topic of stadium capacity during Friday’s Board of Regents meeting in Oklahoma City.
“Our answer is right now we are planning on going back to full capacity with safeguards in place,” Harroz said.
Harroz noted the university’s intentions are subject to change. But under the current circumstances, specifically related to the state’s vaccination rollout efforts, that is where the university is trending.
OU capped attendance at 25% of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium’s normal capacity this past fall, as did most universities. The venue regularly seats more than 80,000.
The Sooners’ first home game is scheduled for Sept. 11 against Western Carolina. OU will also host Nebraska (Sept. 18), West Virginia (Sept. 25), TCU (Oct. 16), Texas Tech (Oct. 30) and Iowa State (Nov. 20).
The Athletic’s Jason Kersey reports OU will stick with 25% capacity for its spring football game, which has yet to be scheduled.
OU’s spring practices will start March 22, the program announced Friday.
