Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.