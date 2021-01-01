OU football: Who's returning, leaving and undecided for Sooners' 2021 season

Oklahoma’s offseason is young but major decisions will soon be made.
The future looks bright for the program following a 55-20 victory over Florida in the Cotton Bowl Classic Wednesday evening. Who all will be a part of that future — whether it be due to their NFL potential or the transfer portal — remains a huge question as OU coach Lincoln Riley begins piecing together his 2021 roster.
"We haven’t received draft grades back on any of our guys yet so that’s certainly part of the equation," Riley said. "... We’ve had a couple conversations with those guys and families and will continue to have those conversations and try to help them land in the right spot and make sure they’ve got all the information that they need. Still ongoing with those guys but that’s kind of a part of it this time of year."
The Sooners are set to return most of their offense, including one-year starter Spencer Rattler, who threw for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and completed 214-of-317 passing attempts (67.5%). Barring an unexpected transfer or NFL draft declaration, the Sooners quarterback will have his top-six receivers and four of five offensive line starters back next season.
On defense, the Sooners' sacks leaders Nik Bonitto (8.5) and Isaiah Thomas (8) are expected to return. OU will also have seven players, who had at least one interception, back in 2021, which includes rising sophomore Woodi Washington, who had two this past season.
There are still several players that are undecided on their plans, as well as a few who wasted little time following OU’s last game to announce their departure.
Here is how the Sooners’ roster looks entering the first weekend of the season:
Who’s coming back
• RB Kennedy Brooks: Riley confirmed Brooks will return to the program after opting out of the 2020 season. Brooks, a 2018 USA Today freshman All-America selection and 2019 All-Big 12 second-team honoree, rushed for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns on 155 carries during the 2019 season.
While Brooks sat out this past season, he worked with OU's strength and conditioning staff throughout the fall. His return was vital to assistant DeMarco Murray's running backs room, which currently doesn't have any Class of 2021 signees and loses T.J. Pledger to the transfer portal.
• DL Jalen Redmond: Riley also confirmed Redmond, who led OU with 6.5 sacks in 2019, will be back for the team's 2021 campaign. Redmond opted out of the 2020 season but practiced with OU ahead of the Cotton Bowl and assisted with the Sooners' scout team.
Redmond, a Midwest City native, was a five-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com, coming out of high school. He played in 16 games over his first two seasons on campus.
• LB Caleb Kelly: The linebacker, who has 11.0 career tackles for loss, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception. He's alluded that he will return in 2021 on social media, stating he will be seeking a sixth Big 12 championship ring.
• OL Erik Swenson: Riley said the redshirt senior will take advantage of the NCAA's blanket eligibility waiver and return for a sixth season. Swenson has started primarily at left tackle over the past two seasons.
Who’s leaving
• DB Tre Norwood: The Big 12's interceptions leader is NFL bound.
Oklahoma junior Tre Norwood will forgo his senior season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced Friday via social media.
Norwood, a Fort Smith, Arkansas, native, led the Sooners and the conference with five interceptions. He is one of 28 Sooners to finish a season with five or more picks. Norwood also had one interception return for a touchdown to go with 23 tackles and two pass breakups over his final season in Norman.
Norwood missed the 2019 season due to an injury sustained during fall camp but accounted for two tackles for loss, one sack and an interception as a reserve during OU's 2017 and '18 campaigns.
• QBs Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris: Both of Rattler's backups entered the NCAA transfer portal. Mordecai has already committed to SMU, while Morris' next stop is unclear after announcing his intentions to transfer on Thursday.
Without Mordecai and Morris, the Sooners are set to enter the '21 season with two scholarship quarterbacks — Rattler and five-star signee Caleb Williams.
Riley said Morris' decision was a "little bit unexpected" and the program would take on a third scholarship quarterback if it found a good fit.
"If we get to the point we feel like we need somebody else in the room, we’ll pursue it," Riley said. "We’ve gone into years with two scholarship quarterbacks, and done OK. Not scared of it. Just got to evaluate it, evaluate what’s out there, and see if there’s anything that makes sense for us."
• Other departures: DB Tre Brown (NFL Draft), TE Jalin Conyers (transfer portal), WR Finn Corwin (transfer portal), C Creed Humphrey (NFL Draft), K Stephen Johnson (transfer portal), RB T.J. Pledger (transfer portal)
Who’s undecided
• RB Rhamondre Stevenson: The Sooners tailback, who played in just six games due to suspension, gashed defenses for a team-leading 681 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Stevenson, who rushed for 6.6 yards per carry, is a senior but can return next year with the NCAA not counting the 2020 season toward players' eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• DL Ronnie Perkins: The OU defensive end, who also played in six games, racked up 10.5 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries and 5.5 sacks.
Like Stevenson, the 6-foot-3 junior could be enticed to leave for the NFL draft with his elite athleticism and size.