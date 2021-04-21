OU football: Why Perrion Winfrey chose to stay at Oklahoma for another season

A flurry of NFL draft declarations hit Oklahoma as it wrapped its 2020 season and followed it into the offseason.
Perhaps Perrion Winfrey, the first-year Sooner defensive lineman, could have joined the likes of defensive end Ronnie Perkins and defensive backs Tre Brown and Tre Norwood in taking a crack at the pros.
Winfrey, a second-team All-Big 12 selection, had a knack for getting in the backfield. He accumulated 19 tackles, six tackles for loss and three pass breakups in his debut OU season. He also blocked a field-goal attempt against Texas during the third of four overtime periods in the 2020 Red River Showdown.
Winfrey, a 6-foot-3 defensive tackle starter, decided it wasn’t quite time to leave school.
“Honestly, I didn’t explore it all too much,” Winfrey said. “I wanted to stay another year, and perfect my craft even more.”
The move ought to serve Winfrey well a year from now. His position coach, Calvin Thibodeaux, certainly sees a gifted player, who could benefit from more time to develop both physically and mentally.
Winfrey, who was listed at 297 pounds last season, said he’s focused on his weight and improving his flexibility, which he felt hindered his ability at times to finish plays in the backfield.
The senior said his conditioning has improved, another major factor to his struggles last season.
The talent is there for Winfrey to have an impactful 2021 season.
He’s motivated by Thibodeaux, who he’s a cultivated a strong relationship with since joining the program last year.
“No matter if I’m doing something good or doing something bad, he’s on me the same way,” Winfrey said. “He’s not a fan like everybody else. When I do something good, he’s telling me what I did bad, to make myself better. Honestly, he’s one of the greatest coaches I’ve ever had. Nobody pushes me like him.”
Thibodeaux believes his experience coaching at the junior-college level has allowed him to unlock that side of Winfrey, who came to OU by way of Iowa Western Community College.
“He’s a big, talented guy,” Thibodeaux said. “He’s gotta trust you, and if he trusts you, he’ll run through a wall for you.
“It’s all about relationships with any player, but big talented dude that’s really gifted and as a point of emphasis, just being more consistent with his play, playing at an elite level and using his emotions in a positive way. I really feel like we can get a great result out of him this year.”
Expectations will be high for the OU defense, which took another leap in Year 2 under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
Winfrey isn’t bothered the lofty goals in front of the Sooners.
“I felt like we had a good shot this year at getting our aim, which is the national championship,” Winfrey said. “I like our team overall. I feel like we’re stacked at every position. If there’s any time to go get that, I feel like this is the year. That’s why I stayed.”