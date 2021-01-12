OU football: WR Charleston Rambo announces transfer to Miami

Oklahoma receiver Charleston Rambo hit the transfer portal following the team's 2020 season and has found a new home.
Rambo announced he will transfer to Miami (Fla.), where he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Rambo, a 2017 OU signee, leaves the program after starting the past two seasons and serving as a reserve his redshirt freshman season in 2018.
Rambo tallied 1,180 career receiving yards on 76 catches and nine touchdowns over 36 games. He posted 15.5 yards per catch and 31.2 yards per game.
This past season, Rambo was OU's fourth-leading receiver with 312 yards via 25 catches.
OU is expected to return its top-three receiving leaders — Marvin Mims (610 yards, 37 catches), Theo Wease (530 yards, 37 catches) and Austin Stogner (422 yards, 26 catches). OU will also bring back Drake Stoops, who accounted for 219 yards on 15 receptions.