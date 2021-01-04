Oklahoma receiver Charleston Rambo will hit the transfer market this offseason.
Rambo, who announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, finished the 2020 season with 312 yards receiving on 25 catches. He also had three touchdown receptions and 255 yards via 10 kickoff returns.
"Thank you Sooner Nation, Coach [Bob] Stoops, Coach [Lincoln] Riley and Coach [Dennis] Simmons for believing in me," Rambo said in a tweet posted to his Twitter account. "Thank you OU football for the lifelong memories made. After much thought and prayer I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal. God Bless."
Rambo came to OU in 2017 as a consensus four-star recruit and accumulated 1,180 yards on 76 receptions over his OU career.
The fourth-year junior will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
