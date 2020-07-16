Charleston Rambo is a preseason candidate for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is annually presented to college football’s best receiver.
Rambo joins the likes of LSU receiver and 2019 winner Ja'Marr Chase, Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace, Baylor's Tyquan Thornton, Kansas' Andrew Parchment and Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar on the watch list.
Rambo recorded 743 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions last season. He was second on the team in both statistical categories to CeeDee Lamb, who was a finalist for last year's award with 1,327 receiving yards and 14 touchdown receptions.
Rambo, now a redshirt junior at OU, will try to become the first Sooner to win the award since Dede Westbrook in 2016.
The Biletnikoff Award is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc. and was first awarded in 1994.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.