OU football: WR Drake Stoops nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

The Burlsworth Trophy announced 67 nominees for this year’s award, which includes Oklahoma walk-on receiver Drake Stoops.
Stoops is one of 67 players being considered for the honor, annually given to college football’s most outstanding player who began their career as a walk-on.
Stoops has appeared in eight games, accounting for 185 receiving yards on 12 catches (15.4 yars per reception) and two touchdowns, this season.
The former Norman North standout has helped OU alleviate some of its depth issues at receiver with the likes of former five-star recruits Jadon Haselwood (injury) and Trejan Bridges (suspension) unavailable for a majority of the season.
When asked about Stoops’ impact, fellow receiver Theo Wease said the 5-foot-9 sophomore is one of the team’s hardest workers.
“The whole team, not just the offense,” Wease said. “He puts in the hours and the work. The film study, extra time with coaches, he’s definitely a great example. … I definitely follow him for sure. He’s definitely going the right way and the right direction. I try to feed off of him.”
Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield is the program's lone recipient for the Burlsworth Trophy, winning in 2015 and '16. He was also a finalist in 2017.