A lower-leg injury kept OU receiver Jadon Haselwood out of the team’s season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.
OU coach Lincoln Riley anticipates Haselwood, a sophomore from Ellenwood, Georgia, will be back at some point this season, but when that will be is still uncertain.
“Jadon has done really well and progressing very quickly,” Riley said. “We absolutely expect that he’ll be available to play for us at some point this year.”
Haselwood was the unanimous No. 1 receiver prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He appeared in 13 games last season, catching 19 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 14.3 yards each reception.
