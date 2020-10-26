OU freshman receiver Marvin Mims earned two Big 12 weekly honors, the league announced Monday.
Mims was named the co-Offensive Player of the Week, sharing the award with Iowa State's Breece Hall. Mims also earned the Newcomer of the Week award.
The Frisco, Texas, native recorded 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns against TCU on Saturday. The Sooners prevailed 33-14 behind Mims' effort.
Mims' two touchdown receptions went for 50 and 61 yards, the latter being OU's longest play from scrimmage so far this season.
Mims and the Sooners will resume action against Texas Tech at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Lubbock. The game will air on FOX.
