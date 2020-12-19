You are the owner of this article.
OU football: WR Trejan Bridges available for Big 12 championship game

OU football: Oklahoma experimenting with freshman WR Trejan Bridges at safety

Oklahoma freshman receiver Trejan Bridges runs with the ball during the Sooners' game against South Dakota on Sept. 7 at Owen Field. Bridges is working some at safety in practice. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

 Kyle Phillips

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time this season, Oklahoma receiver Trejan Bridges will be available.

The OU sophomore missed the entire regular season due to a suspension stemming from last season. He warmed up with the Sooners before their Big 12 championship tilt with Iowa State on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1 receiver, who received a five-star rating coming out of Hebron High School in Texas, played in 13 of 14 games in 2019. He recorded 82 receiving yards and scored twice on seven receptions.

This is a developing story.

Joe Buettner

405-366-3580

Follow me @JoeBuettner

jbuettner@normantranscript.com

