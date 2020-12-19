OU football: WR Trejan Bridges available for Big 12 championship game

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time this season, Oklahoma receiver Trejan Bridges will be available.
The OU sophomore missed the entire regular season due to a suspension stemming from last season. He warmed up with the Sooners before their Big 12 championship tilt with Iowa State on Saturday.
The 6-foot-1 receiver, who received a five-star rating coming out of Hebron High School in Texas, played in 13 of 14 games in 2019. He recorded 82 receiving yards and scored twice on seven receptions.
