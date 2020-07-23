The Louisville Sports Commission named Oklahoma‘s Tre Brown as one of 50 preseason candidates for the Paul Hornung Award.
The honor is annually given to college football’s most dynamic player. Brown's candidacy for the award is predicated on his role as a starting cornerback and kick returner.
The 5-foot-10 senior has found a way onto the field since his freshman season in 2017. The former Tulsa Union star emerged as a full-time starter midway through his sophomore campaign.
Brown's 2018 season was his most productive. He recorded six tackles for loss, two sacks and 12 pass breakups. Last season, he had one tackle for loss and recorded his first career interception.
Brown's averaged 21.2 yards on 53 return attempts. His longest return was 86 yards, which came in 2018 and is the longest non-scoring play/return ever at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The Paul Hornung Award was first presented in 2010. An OU player has never received the honor.
• Kelly makes Wuerffel Trophy watch list: Senior linebacker Caleb Kelly represented Oklahoma on The Wuerffel Trophy watch list.
The award, which was established in 2005, honors college football student-athletes for their success on the field, in the classroom and service to their community.
Oklahoma offensive linemen Gabe Ikard and Ty Darlington won the award in 2013 and 2015, respectively. Former OU quarterback Trevor Knight also won the award in 2016 after leaving Norman for Texas A&M as a graduate transfer.
• OU hires Bowman as senior associate AD: OU announced the hire of Marcus Bowman on Thursday. Bowman joins the department as its new senior associate athletics director and chief financial officer for athletics.
"We are thrilled to welcome Marcus and his family to Oklahoma," said OU athletics Joe Castiglione in a release. "He's joining our department having gained extensive financial management experience at both the University of Pittsburgh and UNLV, which makes him uniquely qualified to take on this role as a member of our senior leadership team.
"Now more than ever, our financial and business operations are critical and I'm confident that Marcus possesses the skill that will enhance our mission of creating a world-class experience for our student-athletes."
Bowman's addition to the staff is contingent on the OU Board of Regents' approval.
