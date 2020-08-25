Tailgating will not be allowed on OU's campus and homecoming festivities have been canceled for the 2020 football season, the university announced Tuesday.
The tailgating ban includes all public on-campus tailgating, OU Alumni Association Boomer Bash, Sooner Club Tailgate, Tailgate Guys, Varsity O Tailgate and Walk of Champions.
Both game day traditions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In past years, a typical game day in Norman draws over 100,000 people to campus,” said OU Vice President for University Operations Eric Conrad in a release. "While we realize these decisions will be disappointing to many, it is imperative that the university does its part to slow the spread of the virus on campus and in our community so we can protect each other."
Allstate Party at the Palace (once known as Sooner Fan Fest), Duck Pond RV Parking, Lloyd Noble Center's SooneRVillage and other college events and gatherings will continue this school year, but with "extensive safety protocols and COVID-19 capacity limitations in place," according to a press release.
OU also noted masks are required to be worn on campus on game days, both indoors and outdoors.
"Masks must be fabric or disposable surgical-style masks that cover the nose and mouth," the press release said. "Bandanas, scarves, gaiters, buffs and the like are not acceptable. Non-medical grade masks that have exhalation valves with or without filters may not be worn on campus unless a surgical style mask is worn over it."
