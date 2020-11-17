OU softball: Sooners add former Georgia pitcher Erin Arevalo to coaching staff

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso added former All-American pitcher Erin Arevalo to her staff, the team announced Tuesday.
Arevalo joins the program as a volunteer assistant after spending three years as Indiana State's pitching coach. She also has two years of experience as an assistant at Samford.
Arevalo, a Lathrop, California, native, was a decorated pitcher at Georgia and played two seasons in the National Pro Fastpitch league.
Arevalo played at Georgia from 2009-12 and helped the program make the Women's College World Series in 2009 and '10. She had 476 career strikeouts, which ranks fourth all-time in program history. She was also was a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America selection as a senior.
The pitcher joins a support staff that includes graduate assistant Kelsey Arnold and student assistant Sydney Romero.
Arevalo will work with an experienced pitching staff, which includes seniors Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile, who return after they were granted an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic's cancellation of the 2020 season.